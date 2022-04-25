Financial Sector Update for 04/25/2022: CANG, BBVA, BOH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.66%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by more than 2%.

Cango (CANG) was gaining over 15% in value after the company's board of directors approved and declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per ordinary share to be paid on June 15 to shareholders on record as of May 25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) said it raised its takeover offer for all shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi it does not already own to 15 Turkish lira ($1.02) per share from 12.20 Turkish lira. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was recently down more than 1%.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was slightly lower as it reported Q1 net earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, down from $1.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.19.

