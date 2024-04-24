Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2024: RILY, VIRT, JPM

Financial stocks fell in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%, paring earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 2.7% to $64,939, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 6 basis points to 4.66%.

In economic news, new orders for US durable goods rose 2.6% in March following a downwardly revised gain of 0.7%, above expectations for a 2.5% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding a 7.7% jump in transportation orders, new orders would have been up only 0.2% in March, as expected after a 0.1% increase in February.

In corporate news, B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares surged 39% after the company filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31 after a prolonged delay. An independent audit committee investigation confirmed B. Riley and its executives had no involvement with any of the alleged misconduct concerning Brian Kahn or any of his affiliates, the company said. Kahn was a company client who had been linked to securities fraud.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) reported Q1 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.76 per share, up from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55. Its shares jumped 6.5%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is trying to reclaim around $439 million in funds held by Russian authorities in a legal fight between the US financial institution and a state-owned bank in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, court documents showed. Separately, JPMorgan is discussing with investors two synthetic risk transfer deals with a potential combined value of $2 billion ahead of anticipated changes in capital rules, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. JPMorgan shares were little changed.

