Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2023: HRB, SQ, FCBC, CCBG, CS

Financial stocks were softer in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.4% higher and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.8% to $27,349, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 6 basis points to 3.511%.

In economic news, US March retail sales were revised up to a 0.6% drop from the 1% decline reported in the previous estimate, but February sales were revised down to a 0.7% decrease from the previous 0.2% slide, annual adjustments released by the US Census Bureau showed.

In company news, H&R Block (HRB) and Block (SQ) have reached an agreement to dismiss the former's lawsuit over the latter's name change, according to a Missouri federal court document. H&R Block shares were edging up 0.1%, while Block was up 1.2%.

First Community Bankshares (FCBC) said it has completed its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its wholly-owned unit Surrey Bank and Trust. First Community Bankshares was down 0.8%.

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) reported Q1 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.75. The company's shares were up 0.1%.

Credit Suisse (CS) was 1.5% higher after it reported a Q1 net revenue of 18.47 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion), up from 4.41 billion francs a year earlier, reflecting the write-down to zero of 15 billion francs of Additional Tier 1 capital notes as ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

