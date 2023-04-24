Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2023: FCBC, CCBG, CS

Financial stocks were softer in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) also off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.2% lower and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.9% to $27,316, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down six basis points to 3.513%.

In economic news, US March retail sales were revised up to a 0.6% drop from the 1% decline reported in the previous estimate, but February sales were revised down to a 0.7% decrease from the previous 0.2% slide, annual revisions released by the US Census Bureau showed.

In company news, First Community Bankshares (FCBC) said it has completed its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its wholly-owned unit Surrey Bank and Trust. First Community Bankshares were up 0.5%.

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) reported Q1 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.75. The company's shares were down 0.6%.

Credit Suisse (CS) was 1.8% higher after it reported a Q1 net revenue of 18.47 billion Swiss francs ($20.79 billion), up from 4.41 billion francs a year earlier, reflecting the write-down to zero of 15 billion francs of Additional Tier 1 capital notes as ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

