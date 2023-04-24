Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2023: BOH, CS, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was declining nearly 4% after it reported Q1 diluted earnings of $1.14 per share, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.23.

Credit Suisse (CS) was over 2% higher after it reported a Q1 net revenue of 18.47 billion francs, up from 4.41 billion francs a year earlier, reflecting the write-down to zero of 15 billion francs of Additional Tier 1 capital notes as ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

UBS (UBS) said Christian Bluhm has agreed to remain in his role as group chief risk officer for the foreseeable future, due to the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS). UBS was recently up nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.