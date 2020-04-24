Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2020: OZK,CNS,EIG

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.1%.

In company news, Bank OZK (OZK) rose 9.4% after late Thursday reporting a decline in Q1 total revenue to $237.5 million from nearly $250 million for the combination of net interest income and non-interest income during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $234.4 million in revenue at the bank holding company for the quarter ended March 31.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) jumped out to an 7.4% gain after a Bank of America Securities upgrade Friday of the asset manager to neutral with a $54 per share price target compared with its prior underperform call for the company's stock.

Employers Holdings (EIG) slid 8.3% lower after reporting steep declines in its non-GAAP Q1 earnings and revenue and also missed analyst projections for the three months ended March 31. Excluding one-time items, net income for the workers' compensation insurance firm fell to $0.35 per share from $0.94 per share during the year-ago period while revenue sank to $127 million from $220.3 million last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been looking an adjusted Q1 profit of $0.54 per share on $183.4 million in revenue.

