Banking
MCBS

Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2020: MCBS,OZK,CNS,EIG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were set to finish on positive ground, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was advancing about 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was gaining 3.3%.

In company news, MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) climbed nearly 7% after the bank holding company Friday reported higher Q1 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels, earning $0.42 per share on $23.4 million in total revenue and improving on its $0.36 per share profit during the same quarter last year on $22.2 million in revenue. The bank also said it expects it can "manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized."

Bank OZK (OZK) rose 12% after late Thursday reporting a decline in Q1 total revenue to $237.5 million from nearly $250 million for the combination of net interest income and non-interest income during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $234.4 million in revenue at the bank holding company for the quarter ended March 31.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) jumped out to a 7% gain after a Bank of America Securities upgrade Friday of the asset manager to neutral with a $54 per share price target compared with its prior underperform call for the company's stock.

Employers Holdings (EIG) slid 7% after reporting steep declines in its non-GAAP Q1 earnings and revenue and also missed analyst projections for the three months ended March 31. Excluding one-time items, net income for the workers' compensation insurance firm fell to $0.35 per share from $0.94 per share during the year-ago period while revenue sank to $127 million from $220.3 million last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been looking for an adjusted Q1 profit of $0.54 per share on $183.4 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCBS OZK CNS EIG

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular