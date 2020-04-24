Banking
AXP

Financial Sector Update for 04/24/2020: AXP, EIG, AROW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.75%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down by 1.7%.

American Express (AXP) rose more than 2% after it reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 per diluted share, compared with $2.01 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted earnings of $1.67 per diluted share.

Employers Holdings (EIG) was fractionally lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share, down from $0.94 a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter declined to $127 million from $220.3 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $0.54 and revenue of $183.4 million.

Arrow Financial (AROW) was unchanged as it posted Q1 earnings of $0.54 per diluted share, down from $0.58 per share a year ago. Revenue rose to $30.7 million from $28 million a year ago, according to a statement. Analysts had forecast EPS of $0.59 on $29.5 million in revenue.

