Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SIVB,EBSB,INDB,BPRN,HTH

Financial stocks continued their Friday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.8% shortly before Friday's closing bell.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) gained 9.5% after the bank holding company late Thursday reported Q1 net income of $10.03 per share, up from $2.55 per share during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $6.71 per share profit.

Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) rose over 28% to a best-ever $22.85 a share after agreeing to a $1.15 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Independent Bank (INDB). Independent shares were 3.8% higher this afternoon, reversing an early decline.

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) climbed 4.8% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.70 per share, up from $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was 4.5% higher after reporting Q1 net income of $1.46 per share, more than doubling its $0.55 per share profit during the same period last year.

