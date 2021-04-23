Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2021: EBSB,BPRN,HTH

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

In company news, Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) rose 23.5% to a best-ever $21.13 a share after agreeing to a $1.15 billion, all-stock buyout offer from Independent Bank (INDB). Independent shares were 2.8% higher this afternoon, reversing an early decline.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was 4.1% higher after reporting Q1 net income of $1.46 per share, more than doubling its $0.55 per share profit during the same period last year.

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) climbed 3.4% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.70 per share, up from $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year.

