Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2021: AXP, RF, PBCT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) trading 0.04% higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.3%.

American Express (AXP) was over 4% lower after reporting Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down from $10.31 billion a year ago. The Street forecast was for revenue of $9.21 billion.

Regions Financial (RF) was down more than 4% even as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.63 per share, up from $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.48.

People's United Financial (PBCT) was slightly higher after posting Q1 adjusted net earnings of $0.37 per diluted share, up from $0.33 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.34.

