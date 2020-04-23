Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2020: DFS, MC, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were climbing pre-market Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.56%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 1.6% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by 0.45%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) was over 3.8% lower after it reported a net loss of $0.25 per share in Q1, reversing from net profit of $2.15 per share a year earlier, as revenue grew 5% to $2.89 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net profit of $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Moelis & Company (MC) was losing over 4.3% in value after saying its board has approved a Q1 dividend of $0.255 per share, down from $0.510/share in the prior quarter, to be paid on June 30 to stockholders of record on May 4. The company also reported a non-GAAP net income of $0.45 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, up from a $0.27 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

The Blackstone Group (BX) was over 2.9% higher as it reported Q1 earnings per share of $0.46 compared with $0.44 in the prior year period. The consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EPS of $0.54.

