Banking
DFS

Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2020: DFS, MC, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were climbing pre-market Thursday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up 0.56%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 1.6% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by 0.45%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) was over 3.8% lower after it reported a net loss of $0.25 per share in Q1, reversing from net profit of $2.15 per share a year earlier, as revenue grew 5% to $2.89 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net profit of $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Moelis & Company (MC) was losing over 4.3% in value after saying its board has approved a Q1 dividend of $0.255 per share, down from $0.510/share in the prior quarter, to be paid on June 30 to stockholders of record on May 4. The company also reported a non-GAAP net income of $0.45 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, up from a $0.27 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

The Blackstone Group (BX) was over 2.9% higher as it reported Q1 earnings per share of $0.46 compared with $0.44 in the prior year period. The consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EPS of $0.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DFS MC BX XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular