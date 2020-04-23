Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2020: BX,SRCE,MC

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead over 1% despite the government Thursday reporting a drop in new home sales during March, falling to a 10-month low of a seasonally adjusted rate of 627,000, trailing Wall Street expectations for an annualized rate of 643,000 homes sold.

In company news, The Blackstone Group (BX) rose 4% after the private equity and alternative investments firm Thursday reported Q1 net income of $0.46 per share, improving on a $0.44 per share profit during the same quarter last year while assets under management grew to $538.01 billion on March 31 from $511.78 billion at the end of the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Blackstone to earn $0.54 per share during the three months ended March 31.

1st Source (SRCE) climbed 1% after the bank holding company Thursday reported an increase in Q4 revenue to $79.5 million compard with $79.1 million during the same quarter last year. The Street consensus had been expecting $78.3 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

Moelis & Company (MC) declined 4.4% after halving its Q1 dividend to $0.255 per share from $0.51 per share during the previous quarter, upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results for the investment banking firm.

