Financial Sector Update for 04/23/2020: BEN,BX,SRCE,MC

Financial stocks turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was ahead over 1.2% despite the government Thursday reporting a drop in new home sales during March, falling to a 10-month low of a seasonally adjusted rate of 627,000, trailing Wall Street expectations for an annualized rate of 643,000 homes sold.

In company news, Franklin Resources (BEN) fell 1.4% after its subsidiary in India disclosed plans to close six of its fixed-income and credit-risk funds after portions of the Indian bond market ran into liquidity problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement on the subsidiary's website, many mutual funds have seen increased redemptions recently due to the health crisis and the resulting market turmoil, leaving closing of the six funds as the "only viable option to preserve value for investors and to enable an orderly and equitable exit."

The Blackstone Group (BX) rose almost 5% after the private equity and alternative investments firm Thursday reported Q1 net income of $0.46 per share, improving on a $0.44 per share profit during the same quarter last year while assets under management grew to $538.01 billion on March 31 from $511.78 billion at the end of the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Blackstone to earn $0.54 per share during the three months ended March 31.

1st Source (SRCE) climbed 1.7% after the bank holding company Thursday reported an increase in Q4 revenue to $79.5 million compared with $79.1 million during the same quarter last year. The Street consensus had been expecting $78.3 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

Moelis & Company (MC) declined 6.2% after halving its Q1 dividend to $0.255 per share from $0.51 per share during the previous quarter, upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results for the investment banking firm.

