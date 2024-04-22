News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2024: TFC, GS, MUFG, HDB

April 22, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising about 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 3% to $66,746, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was fractionally up at 4.62%.

In economic news Monday, the Chicago Federal Reserve's monthly National Activity Index rose to 0.15 in March from an upwardly revised 0.09 in February, compared with expectations for a decrease to 0.07 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Truist Financial's (TFC) Q1 results declined annually with revenue missing market estimates, prompting the company to lower its full-year bottom line outlook. Its shares were still rising 3.7%.

Betterment said Monday that it agreed to buy digital investing accounts from Goldman Sachs' (GS) Marcus Invest. Goldman shares gained 3%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) is considering improving its $1.7 billion offer for a minority stake in HDFC Bank's (HDB) consumer lending unit in India, Bloomberg reported Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shares were rising 3.1% and HDFC was shedding 1.1%.

