Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2024: TFC, BOH, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.7% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.8%.

Truist Financial (TFC) fell more than 2% after it reported declines in Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was down more than 4% after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it is reviewing a proposed offer for the company by Blackstone (BX) that "is at a value that it would be minded to recommend to its shareholders should Blackstone announce a firm intention to make an offer." Blackstone was up 0.5% pre-bell.

