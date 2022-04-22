Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2022: SIVB, HTH, AXP

Financial stocks were sharply lower midday on rate tightening worries, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.2% lower, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down about 1%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was surging more than 11% after its Q1 results came in ahead of market expectations. Janney upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, with a price target of $700.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was down more than 7% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.28 per share on revenue of $316.4 million, lagging analyst estimates of $0.53 per share on revenue of $376.5 million in a Capital IQ poll.

American Express (AXP) was down about 1.5% even after the card payments company posted better-than-expected Q1 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.