Banking
SIVB

Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2022: SIVB, HTH, AXP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sharply lower midday on rate tightening worries, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.2% lower, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down about 1%.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was surging more than 11% after its Q1 results came in ahead of market expectations. Janney upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, with a price target of $700.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was down more than 7% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.28 per share on revenue of $316.4 million, lagging analyst estimates of $0.53 per share on revenue of $376.5 million in a Capital IQ poll.

American Express (AXP) was down about 1.5% even after the card payments company posted better-than-expected Q1 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIVB HTH AXP

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular