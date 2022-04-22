Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2022: HTH, BX, SIVB

Financial stocks stayed under pressure in late trade on worries over an aggressive Fed rate tightening path to combat inflation, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 2.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 2.2%.

In company news, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) was down more than 8% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.28 per share on revenue of $316.4 million, lagging analyst estimates of $0.53 per share on revenue of $376.5 million in a Capital IQ poll.

Blackstone (BX) was about 1.5% lower even after receiving price target upgrades from BofA Securities, Wells Fargo and BMO Capital for the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $182 from $186 while keeping its buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was surging more than 8% after its Q1 results came in ahead of market expectations that led to an upgrade from Janney.

