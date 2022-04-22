Banking
ASB

Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2022: ASB, RF, AXP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.27% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares ETF (FAS) was 0.89% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was up by 0.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) posted Q1 earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.58 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.38. Associated Banc-Corp shares were gaining more than 3% recently.

Regions Financial (RF) reported Q1 net earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47. Regions Financial shares were recently climbing past 1%.

American Express (AXP) shares were slightly higher after it reported Q1 earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, down from $2.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASB RF AXP XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular