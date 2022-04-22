Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2022: ASB, RF, AXP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.27% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares ETF (FAS) was 0.89% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was up by 0.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) posted Q1 earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.58 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.38. Associated Banc-Corp shares were gaining more than 3% recently.

Regions Financial (RF) reported Q1 net earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47. Regions Financial shares were recently climbing past 1%.

American Express (AXP) shares were slightly higher after it reported Q1 earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, down from $2.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.