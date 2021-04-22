Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2021: EFX,GRNQ,MKTX

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index edged 0.1% higher although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Equifax (EFX) gained almost 17% after the credit reporting agency reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and also raised its forecast for FY21 earnings and revenue.

Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) rose over 6.6% after saying it has acquired a limited edition series of 7,700 non-fungible tokens depicting the 1957 Sputnik satellite launch for $16 million.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) fell 4% after the online broker reported Q1 net income of $2.11 per share, up from $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.12 per share profit for Q1.

