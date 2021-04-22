Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2021: CS, BX, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in pre-bell Thursday trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.4%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was shedding more than 5% after saying it swung to a Q1 loss of 0.10 Swiss francs ($0.11) per share from earnings of 0.52 Swiss francs per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of 0.41 Swiss francs per share.

The Blackstone Group (BX) was up more than 4% as it reported Q1 distributable earnings of $0.96 per share, up from $0.46 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.76.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was slipping past 3%. It reported Q1 net earnings of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $1.96 per share a year earlier and versus the consensus forecast of $2.12 per share.

