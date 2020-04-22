Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2020: C, EVR, FCFS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were climbing pre-market Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 6% higher, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by around 6%.

Citigroup (C) was advancing more than 2% after saying its board has maintained a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share.

Evercore (EVR) was up more than 1% even after it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.21, down from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected earnings of $1.10 a share.

FirstCash (FCFS) was marginally higher as it posted a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.96 per share, down from $0.97 in the 2019 period but exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.89 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.