Banking
C

Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2020: C, EVR, FCFS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were climbing pre-market Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was more than 6% higher, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining by around 6%.

Citigroup (C) was advancing more than 2% after saying its board has maintained a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share.

Evercore (EVR) was up more than 1% even after it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.21, down from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected earnings of $1.10 a share.

FirstCash (FCFS) was marginally higher as it posted a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.96 per share, down from $0.97 in the 2019 period but exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.89 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C EVR FCFS XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular