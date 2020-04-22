Financial Sector Update for 04/22/2020: BBX,ATIF,FCFS,IBKR

Financial stocks still were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.5% advance.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 1.1%.

In company news, BBX Capital (BBX) was rising over 5% after the private-equity investor said it was suspending the quarterly cash dividends on its Class A and Class B shares, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies.

ATIF (ATIF) raced nearly 18% higher after the financial services company announced a $1 million contract to assist Chinese lighting products company Caiz Optronics to secure a public listing for its stock in the US. The fixed consulting fee will be paid in installments, subject to certain conditions, and will cover capital markets advice, business planning and strategy development, ATIF said.

FirstCash (FCFS) fell 1.2% after the pawnshop chain reported a decline in non-GAAP Q1 net income to $0.96 per share compared with its $0.97 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and revenue slipped to $466.5 million compared with $467.5 million in revenue last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting FirstCash to earn $0.89 per share, excluding one-time items, on $465.3 million in revenue.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) dropped almost 8% after late Tuesday saying it booked an $88 million provisional loss after the May West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract settled at -$37.63 on Monday and several customers holding long positions incurred losses in excess of their equity. Interactive is not expecting the anticipated losses to have a material effect on its financial condition and said it was able to fulfill all of the margin requirements for those customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.