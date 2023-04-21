Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2023: OCFC, AMTD, RF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently up a slight 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.1%.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) was gaining nearly 6% in value after saying it entered into share subscription agreements with certain investors to sell 90 million newly issued class A ordinary shares of the company.

Regions Financial (RF) was 0.1% higher after it posted Q1 earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, up from $0.56 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.65.

OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) was declining 0.7% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier but missing the $0.64 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

