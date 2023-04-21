Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2023: CS, UBS, WRB

Financial stocks were slipping in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.3% higher.

Bitcoin was 0.8% lower at $28,026, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.549%.

In company news, Credit Suisse (CS) bondholders representing more than 4.50 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of bonds filed a lawsuit against Switzerland's financial regulator following their losses in last month's rescue of the ailing lender by UBS (UBS), Reuters reported, citing the law firm representing the bondholders. Credit Suisse shares were little changed, while UBS was declining 0.3%.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) shares were down more than 8% after the company overnight posted lower Q1 financial results.

