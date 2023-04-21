Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2023: BAM, CS, WRB

Financial stocks were slipping in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both down about 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.2% higher.

Bitcoin was 3.2% lower at $27,366, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 4 basis points at 3.57%.

In company news, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) made a preliminary, nonbinding proposal regarding a potential cash offer of 400 pence ($4.95) per share for Network International Holdings, the London-listed credit card processor said in a regulatory filing. Brookfield shares were down 0.8%.

Credit Suisse (CS) bondholders representing more than 4.50 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of bonds filed a lawsuit against Switzerland's financial regulator following their losses in last month's rescue of the ailing lender by UBS (UBS), Reuters reported, citing the law firm representing the bondholders. Credit Suisse shares and UBS were both down around 0.2%.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) shares were down more than 9% after the company overnight posted lower Q1 financial results.

Four new hedge funds are poised to raise $1 billion or more before the end of 2023, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the fundraising activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.