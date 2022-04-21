Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2022: EFX, MMC, FULT

Financial stocks have turned moderately lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.4% to $42,110, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.9 basis points to 2.939%.

In company news, Equifax (EFX) dropped 6.7% after the consumer credit-reporting company issued Q2 and FY22 earnings guidance trailing Wall Street estimates. For the current quarter ending June 30, the company sees non-GAAP net income between $1.98 and $2.08 per share along with an adjusted FY22 profit between $8 to $8.30 per share. Analysts, on average, are expecting $2.15 per share and $8.63 per share, respectively.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) climbed 3.6% after the insurance and risk management company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $2.30 per share, up from $1.99 during the prior-year quarter and above the consensus on Capital IQ for EPS of $2.14. Revenue increased 9.3% year-over-year during the March quarter to $5.55 billion, also exceeding the $5.5 billion Street view.

Fulton Financial (FULT) added 3% after Stephens on Thursday raised its stock rating for the bank holding company to overweight from equal weight previously. The upgrade follows Fulton on Wednesday reporting Q1 net income of $0.38 per share, down from its $0.43 per-share profit during the first three months of 2021 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.32 per share.

