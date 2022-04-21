Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2022: BX, KEY, HBAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.71%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 2%.

Blackstone (BX) was rallying past 5% even after it reported a Q1 net income of $1.66 per diluted share, down from $2.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.05.

KeyCorp (KEY) was down more than 3% lower as it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.45 per share, down from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) was climbing past 1% after it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $0.48 the year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.29.

