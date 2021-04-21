Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2021: SBNY,HWC,LMND

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Signature Bank (SBNY) rose 9.4% after reporting Q1 net income of $3.24 per share on $439.2 million in total revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.85 per share and $429.9 million, respectively.

Hancock Whitney (HWC) climbed 8.5% after the bank holding company reported Q1 net income of $1.21 per share, reversing a $1.28 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.98 per share profit. Total revenue grew to $324.6 million, also topping the $314.6 million Street view.

Lemonade (LMND) gained 6.4% after disclosing plans to expand into the auto insurance business with the launch of Lemonade Car.

