Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2021: SBNY, FHN, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady in Wednesday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.39% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.21% higher.

Signature Bank (SBNY) was climbing marginally after reporting Q1 earnings of $3.24 per share, up from $1.88 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $2.85.

First Horizon National (FHN) was slightly higher as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, up from $0.05 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.37.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was up slightly as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.50 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.74.

