Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2020: SYF,MBWM,CACC

Financial stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Synchrony Financial (SYF) declined 1.7% on Tuesday after the consumer lender reported Q1 net income of $0.45 per share compared with its $1.56 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Revenue fell to $3.89 billion from $4.23 billion during the year-ago period.

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) turned 4% lower this afternoon, reversing an early-morning advance after the bank holding company reported Q1 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates. It earned $0.65 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $36.9 million in revenue while analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting a $0.47 per share Q1 profit on $36.2 million in revenue.

Credit Acceptance (CACC) dropped 12% after the auto loan company said it expects to file financial results for its Q1 ended March 31 no later than June 25, or about 45 days after its original due date because of disruptions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company also is postponing its 2020 annual shareholders meeting until July 15, or about one month later than usual.

