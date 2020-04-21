Financial Sector Update for 04/21/2020: CACC, CMA, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were retreating pre-market Tuesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) slipping by more than 2.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 7% lower, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was advancing by more than 6.5%.

Credit Acceptance (CACC) was over 8.7% lower after saying it expects to file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31 no later than June 25, 45 days after the original due date due to disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Comerica (CMA) was down more than 5.4% as it posted a Q1 net loss of $0.46 per share, compared with a net income of $2.11 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected net income of $0.92 for the quarter.

Travelers Cos. (TRV) was slipping by over 4% as it reported a Q1 core EPS of $2.62, down from $2.83 reported a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $2.86.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.