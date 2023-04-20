Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2023: WABC, PGY, NVEI

Financial stocks were lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down around 1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 2.3% to $28,571, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.75% to 3.539%.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said the pace of existing home sales last month dropped by 2.4% sequentially to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million units. The consensus compiled by Bloomberg was for a print of 4.5 million.

Separately, the Conference Board's measure of leading economic indicators fell by 1.2% in March, well below expectations for a 0.7% decrease in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.5% decrease in February.

In company news, Pagaya Technologies (PGY) has reached out to Sunlight Financial as it mulls acquiring the financial services company, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the details. Pagaya shares were advancing nearly 7%.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) posted Q1 earnings of $1.51 per share, up from $0.84 per share a year ago. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.38. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

Nuvei (NVEI) said it was picked as the exclusive payments partner of e-commerce software and service provider Cart.com. Nuvei shares were rising 0.3%.

