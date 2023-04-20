Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2023: KEY, EGBN, AXP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 2% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 2%.

KeyCorp (KEY) was shedding 8% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, down from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.44.

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $1.42 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.13.

American Express (AXP) was slipping past 2% after posting Q1 earnings of $2.40 per diluted share, down from $2.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.67.

