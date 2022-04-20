Banking
MTB

Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2022: MTB, FMAO, CATC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.9% after the National Realtors Association said existing home sales fell 2.7% during March to an annualized pace of 5.77 million homes compared with market expectations for a 4.1% decline last month. Median home prices rose 15% over year-ago levels to a record $375,300, the trade group said.

Bitcoin was rising 0.1% to $41,333, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.9 basis points to 2.844%.

In company news, M&T Bank (MTB) rose 8.4% after reporting Q1 net income of $2.62 per share, down from its $3.33 per share profit during the first three months of 2021 but still breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.85 per share. Total revenue for the bank holding company declined 2.7% from year-ago levels to $1.45 billion but also exceeded the $1.43 billion analyst mean.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) added 5.4% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.62 per share, improving on earning of $0.44 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Total revenue also increased 20.5% to $24.1 million during the three months ended March 31.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) was climbing 4.6% after the bank holding company reported Q1 net income of $1.89 per share on $43.2 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $1.80 per share on $42.9 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTB FMAO CATC

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular