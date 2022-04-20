Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2022: MTB, CS, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.53%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.92%.

M&T Bank (MTB) reported Q1 earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, down from $3.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.85. M&T Bank was flat.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 1% after saying it expects to report a Q1 loss due to an increase of about 600 million Swiss francs ($633 million) in litigation provisions related to certain legal matters dating back over a decade ago.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per diluted share, up from $1.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.95 per share. Nasdaq was marginally declining recently.

