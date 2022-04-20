Banking
MTB

Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2022: MTB, CS, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.53%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.92%.

M&T Bank (MTB) reported Q1 earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, down from $3.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.85. M&T Bank was flat.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 1% after saying it expects to report a Q1 loss due to an increase of about 600 million Swiss francs ($633 million) in litigation provisions related to certain legal matters dating back over a decade ago.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per diluted share, up from $1.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.95 per share. Nasdaq was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTB CS NDAQ XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular