Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2022: MKTX

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.9%. In company news, MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) gained 4.4% after the fixed-income trading platform company Wednesday reported Q1 net income of $1.71 per share, down from its $2.11 per share year-ago profit but still topping the $1.68 per share analyst consensus call. MarketAxess shares dropped as much as 10% in early trade after saying its Q1 revenue fell 4.8% year-over-year to $186.1 million, narrowly lagging the $186.1 million Street view.

