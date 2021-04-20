Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2021: SI, SNV, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declining 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 1.3%.

Silvergate Capital (SI) rose 2.7% after reporting Q1 EPS of $0.55, which more than doubled compared with the EPS of $0.23 reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast EPS of $0.48.

Synovus Financial (SNV) was down 1.2% as it posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.21, up from $0.21 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.93.

Travelers (TRV) was slightly lower after it reported Q1 core income, a non-GAAP measure, of $2.73 per share, compared with $2.62 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.40.

