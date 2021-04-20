Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2021: OSTK,FUTU,BAP,AX,MS

Financial stocks extended their retreat late in regular-hours Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.9% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

In company news, Overstock (OSTK) was 2.5% lower. The company said its tZERO blockchain subsidiary will provide tokenization and secondary liquidity services to emerging privately held companies on the Eqvista equity trading platform. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Axos Financial (AX) fell 4.3% after saying its Axos Clearing subsidiary was acquiring selected assets and liabilities of Morgan Stanley's (MS) E*TRADE Advisor Services for $55 million in cash. Morgan Stanley shares were 3.4% lower this afternoon.

Credicorp (BAP) dropped 5.3% after JPMorgan cut its investment recommendation for the financial services company to underweight from neutral and reduced its price target by $40 to $130.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) slid more than 22% after the online brokerage and wealth management company began a public offering of 9.5 million American depositary shares each representing eight Class A ordinary shares.

