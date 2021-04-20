Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2021: FUTU,BAP,AX,MS

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.8% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

In company news, Futu Holdings (FUTU) slid more than 20% after the online brokerage and wealth management company began a public offering of 9.5 million American depositary shares each representing eight Class A ordinary shares.

Credicorp (BAP) dropped 4.4% after JPMorgan cut its investment recommendation for the financial services company to underweight from neutral and reduced its price target by $40 to $130.

Axos Financial (AX) fell 4.7% after saying its Axos Clearing subsidiary was acquiring selected assets and liabilities of Morgan Stanley's (MS) E*TRADE Advisor Services for $55 million in cash. Morgan Stanley shares were 3.4% lower this afternoon.

