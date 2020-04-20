Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2020: IVR,BMRC,PSB,CLNC

Financial stocks continued to decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping about 2.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 4.2%.

In company news, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) dropped almost 22% after the real estate investment trust late Friday said several of the counterparties for its financing transactions have sold another $1.9 billion of the securities pledged for those obligations between April 1 through April 14. Invesco earlier this month said some of its counterparties sold about $3.5 billion of pledged securities through the end of March following alleged defaults and it warned additional counterparties may need to also sell their securities in the future as market disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) was declining nearly 4%, reversing an earlier advance after earlier reporting above-consensus Q1 financial results, earning $0.53 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $27.2 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting net income of $0.49 per share at the bank holding company on $26 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

PS Business Parks (PSB) slipped 4.3% after the real estate investment trust Monday said John Petersen would become chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately, while Maria Hawthorne is on a medical leave of absence unrelated to COVID-19. Peterson will also keep his current responsibilities as chief operating officer while Hawthorne will continue to serve on the company's board of directors during her leave.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) dropped 9% after late Friday saying it would suspend its monthly dividend to investors in order to preserve liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The real estate investment trust also said it was talking with its bank lenders about possible changes in its credit facility to further bolster its financial flexibility.

