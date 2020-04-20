Financial Sector Update for 04/20/2020: ALLY, JPM, ONB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were retreating pre-market Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 6% lower, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 6%.

Ally Financial (ALLY) was nearly 4% lower after the financial services provider swung to a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.44 per diluted share from earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago.

JPMorgan (JPM) said it has disbursed $14 billion in funds to small businesses who have filed for paycheck protection loans under the US government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, more than any other bank, CNBC reported. However, the bank still has $26 billion in loan applications in need of funding. JPMorgan was recently declining by more than 2%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) was unchanged after it posted a Q1 EPS of $0.13, down from $0.32 a year earlier. Excluding a charge of $0.12 per share, adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.25. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.27 for the quarter.

