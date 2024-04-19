Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2024: AXP, FITB, RF, HBAN

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.5%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.3% to $64,667, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.8 basis points to 4.63%.

In economic news, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said progress made by the Federal Reserve in easing inflationary pressures has "stalled," and it "makes sense" to extend the pause rather than cut interest rates.

In corporate news, American Express' (AXP) Q1 results increased on a yearly basis and topped market estimates, while the company reiterated its full-year outlook for earnings and revenue growth. Its shares jumped 5.5%.

Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) Q1 results declined less than expected, while Regions Financial's (RF) earnings fell sharply and missed expectations, the banks separately reported on Friday. Fifth Third shares spiked 5.5% and Regions fell 0.7%.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported Q1 earnings Friday of $0.26 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.24. Its shares added 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.