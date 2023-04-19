Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2023: WAL, MS, RVYL

Financial stocks were mostly higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 3.7% to $29,243, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4.4 basis points to 3.616%.

In company news, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares were rising more than 20% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted earnings.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was up 0.3% after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, down from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.65.

Ryvyl (RVYL) said it is working with payment technology firm Intercash to allow business customers in Europe to offer co-branded debit and prepaid cards. Ryvyl shares were dropping over 8%.

