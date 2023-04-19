Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2023: MS, TRV, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 1%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was shedding over 3% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, down from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.65.

Travelers Companies (TRV) was over 3% higher after posting Q1 core diluted earnings of $4.11 per share, down from $4.22 a year earlier but exceeding the $3.58 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was advancing by almost 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.69 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.66 per share.

