Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2023: JMSB, WAL, MS, RVYL

Financial stocks were higher in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 3.6% to $29,298, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 3 basis points at 3.602%.

In company news, John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) was down 5.5%. The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.44 a share, down from $0.55 a year earlier.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares were rising over 23% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted earnings.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was up 0.3% after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.70 per share, down from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.65.

Ryvyl (RVYL) said it is working with payment technology firm Intercash to allow business customers in Europe to offer co-branded debit and prepaid cards. Ryvyl shares were dropping over 11%.

