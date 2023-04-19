Banking
JMSB

Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2023: JMSB, WAL, MS, RVYL

April 19, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 3.6% to $29,298, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 3 basis points at 3.602%.

In company news, John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) was down 5.5%. The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.44 a share, down from $0.55 a year earlier.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares were rising over 23% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted earnings.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was up 0.3% after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.70 per share, down from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.65.

Ryvyl (RVYL) said it is working with payment technology firm Intercash to allow business customers in Europe to offer co-branded debit and prepaid cards. Ryvyl shares were dropping over 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JMSB
WAL
MS
RVYL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.