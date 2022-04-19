Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2022: SI, SBNY, CFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.35%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.54%.

Silvergate Capital (SI) was rallying past 6% as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.79 per diluted share, up from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $0.45.

Signature Bank (SBNY) was gaining more than 3% as it reported Q1 net earnings of $5.30 per diluted share, up from $3.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $4.23.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported a Q1 underlying net income of $1.07 per diluted share, down from $1.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $0.91. Citizens Financial Group was more than 1% higher recently.

