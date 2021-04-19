Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2021: MVBF,CLSK,WBS,AMRB,BMRC

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.5% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

In company news, MVB Financial (MVBF) added 4% after the bank holding company said it acquired a majority interest in financial software firm Trabian Technology. Financial terms and other details of the transaction were not disclosed.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) was almost 23% higher after the bank holding company agreed to a $134.5 million merger with Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC). The cash and stock deal values American River shares at around $22.46 apiece, or over 39% above Friday's closing price. Bank of Marin shares were 6.8% lower this afternoon.

Webster Financial (WBS) slid 5.5% after Monday reporting a 1.2% drop in Q1 total revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $300.5 million but still narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $299.6 million.

CleanSpark (CLSK) dropped 8% amid broad declines for cryptocurrency stocks following a more than 14% decline on Saturday in bitcoin prices and the company saying it produced more than 144 bitcoins during Q1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.