Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2021: MTB, WBS, ONB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining in Monday's pre-bell trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.6% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.4%.

M&T Bank (MTB) was slightly advancing as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share, up from $1.95 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $2.98.

Webster Financial (WBS) was down more than 4% after reporting Q1 net earnings of $1.17 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.90.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) was almost 2% higher as it reported Q1 EPS of $0.52, a fourfold increase compared with $0.13 reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.41.

