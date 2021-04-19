Banking
CLSK

Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2021: CLSK,WBS,AMRB,BMRC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also falling 1.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up fractionally.

In company news, CleanSpark (CLSK) dropped 8.7% amid broad declines for cryptocurrency stocks following a more than 14% decline on Saturday in bitcoin prices and the company saying it produced more than 144 bitcoins during Q1.

Webster Financial (WBS) slid 5.2% after Monday reporting a 1.2% drop in Q1 total revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $300.5 million but still narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $299.6 million.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) was 23% higher after the bank holding company agreed to a $134.5 million merger with Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC). The cash and stock deal values American River shares at around $22.46 apiece, or over 39% above Friday's closing price. Bank of Marin shares were 6.8% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLSK WBS AMRB BMRC

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular