Financial Sector Update for 04/19/2021: CLSK,WBS,AMRB,BMRC

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also falling 1.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up fractionally.

In company news, CleanSpark (CLSK) dropped 8.7% amid broad declines for cryptocurrency stocks following a more than 14% decline on Saturday in bitcoin prices and the company saying it produced more than 144 bitcoins during Q1.

Webster Financial (WBS) slid 5.2% after Monday reporting a 1.2% drop in Q1 total revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $300.5 million but still narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $299.6 million.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) was 23% higher after the bank holding company agreed to a $134.5 million merger with Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC). The cash and stock deal values American River shares at around $22.46 apiece, or over 39% above Friday's closing price. Bank of Marin shares were 6.8% lower this afternoon.

